Anonymous NFL Coach on Cam Newton: 'I Don't Think He Is Superman Any More'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2020

ARCHIVO - En esta foto de archivo del jueves 12 de septiembre de 2019, el quarterback de los Panthers de Carolina, Cam Newton (1), sale del terreno de juego tras una derrota 20-14 ante los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay en un juego de la NFL en Charlotte, Carolina del Norte. (AP Foto/Mike McCarn, Archivo)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

One NFL coach questioned whether the fitness habits of Cam Newton have lowered his on-field ceiling as the three-time Pro Bowler approaches his first season with the New England Patriots.

The Athletic's Mike Sando spoke with 50 coaches and talent evaluators to rank the likely starting quarterbacks for 2020. Newton sat 19th on the list.

The former Carolina Panthers star explained in March how he was changing his diet and going vegan. 

The anonymous coach told Sando he thinks the shift could backfire:

"I don't think he is Superman any more. Remember when (Colin) Kaepernick became vegan, changed his body and he just wasn't as dynamic of an athlete any more? Cam was 265 and bigger than everybody. He looks skinny now, like he is 235 and wants to have ripped abs, and that's his choice. Is he going to have that power running element?"

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Jets Are Setting Up Darnold for Failure

    Another lost season after the Jamal Adams trade shows Jets are setting up their QB for failure 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jets Are Setting Up Darnold for Failure

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Goodell Writes Letter to NFL Fans

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Goodell Writes Letter to NFL Fans

    Nfl
    via Nfl

    Biggest Concern for New England 😨

    The one problem that could derail the Patriots' season

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Biggest Concern for New England 😨

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Defensive Coach on Aaron Rodgers:

    'I Don't Want to F--k with That Guy'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Defensive Coach on Aaron Rodgers:

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report