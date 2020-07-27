Anonymous NFL Coach on Cam Newton: 'I Don't Think He Is Superman Any More'

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

One NFL coach questioned whether the fitness habits of Cam Newton have lowered his on-field ceiling as the three-time Pro Bowler approaches his first season with the New England Patriots.

The Athletic's Mike Sando spoke with 50 coaches and talent evaluators to rank the likely starting quarterbacks for 2020. Newton sat 19th on the list.

The former Carolina Panthers star explained in March how he was changing his diet and going vegan.

The anonymous coach told Sando he thinks the shift could backfire:

"I don't think he is Superman any more. Remember when (Colin) Kaepernick became vegan, changed his body and he just wasn't as dynamic of an athlete any more? Cam was 265 and bigger than everybody. He looks skinny now, like he is 235 and wants to have ripped abs, and that's his choice. Is he going to have that power running element?"

