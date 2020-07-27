Michael Jordan's Rare Signed Bulls Rookie Jersey Could Sell for $500K at Auction

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2020

Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan (23) drives past Atlanta Hawks' Glenn Rivers (25) during second period in their game at the Atlanta Omni, Jan. 3, 1985. Atlanta won the game 121-107. (AP Photo/Joe Holloway Jr.)
Joe Holloway Jr./Associated Press

A signed, game-used Chicago Bulls jersey worn by Michael Jordan during his rookie season could sell for $500,000 at auction, according to TMZ Sports.

The Bulls uniform came from the 1984-85 campaign, when Jordan averaged 28.2 points per game on his way to winning Rookie of the Year. He earned his first of 14 All-Star selections at the start of a career that also included five MVP awards and six NBA titles.

The Bulls wore these uniforms featuring the script "Chicago" until 1986, giving Jordan only a couple seasons wearing this Rawlings jersey. It helps up the value of this collector's item, with Goldin Auctions predicting the price to reach a half-million dollars.

The current record for a Jordan Bulls uniform was set in May, when game-used apparel from 1996-97 sold for $288,000, per Darren Rovell of Action Network.

As TMZ noted, the price of Jordan collectables has soared since ESPN's 10-part docuseries The Last Dance first aired earlier in 2020.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Silver ‘Cautiously Optimistic’

    Adam Silver thinks the NBA restart is ‘going very well’: ‘Cautiously optimistic that we’re on the right track’ (NY Times)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Silver ‘Cautiously Optimistic’

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Reason Every Contender Can Win the Title

    @AndrewDBailey looks at every NBA contender's key to a championship 🏆

    NBA logo
    NBA

    1 Reason Every Contender Can Win the Title

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Michelle Obama to Speak in Orlando

    Former first lady will speak to NBA players about the importance of voting

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Michelle Obama to Speak in Orlando

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Non-Bubble Team's Best Trade for Giannis

    The potential packages for the eight teams who have begun their offseason 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every Non-Bubble Team's Best Trade for Giannis

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report