Michael Jordan's Rare Signed Bulls Rookie Jersey Could Sell for $500K at Auction

A signed, game-used Chicago Bulls jersey worn by Michael Jordan during his rookie season could sell for $500,000 at auction, according to TMZ Sports.

The Bulls uniform came from the 1984-85 campaign, when Jordan averaged 28.2 points per game on his way to winning Rookie of the Year. He earned his first of 14 All-Star selections at the start of a career that also included five MVP awards and six NBA titles.

The Bulls wore these uniforms featuring the script "Chicago" until 1986, giving Jordan only a couple seasons wearing this Rawlings jersey. It helps up the value of this collector's item, with Goldin Auctions predicting the price to reach a half-million dollars.

The current record for a Jordan Bulls uniform was set in May, when game-used apparel from 1996-97 sold for $288,000, per Darren Rovell of Action Network.

As TMZ noted, the price of Jordan collectables has soared since ESPN's 10-part docuseries The Last Dance first aired earlier in 2020.