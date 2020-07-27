Mike Evans Responds to Keenan Allen Diss: 'Be Realistic You Not on My Level Bro'

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans mocked Keenan Allen on Twitter after the Los Angeles Chargers wideout called out Evans and others Sunday night:

Allen had been named one of the top 100 players in the NFL, but he wasn't happy with being No. 77:

Allen, a three-time Pro Bowler, was ranked as the No. 38 overall player going into the 2019 season.

The top 70 players have yet to be revealed for 2020, but Evans, Chris Godwin and Tyreek Hill haven't been named yet.

Allen Robinson (93), Cooper Kupp (89) and DK Metcalf (81) are the only other receivers to be included so far.

Allen, 28, finished last year tied for third in the NFL with 104 catches and has 303 receptions over the last three seasons, trailing only Michael Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins in that stretch.

His 3,788 receiving yards from 2017-19 are also more than the totals from Evans, Godwin or Hill in the same span.

However, Hill was a game-changer in 2018 with 14 overall touchdowns while averaging a league-high 15 yards per offensive touch, while Bucs teammates Evans and Godwin ranked in the top five in yards per game last year.

Evans also has a 48-34 touchdown advantage over Allen in just four more games.

Allen, who hasn't had more than six touchdowns in a season since his rookie year in 2013, will also be working without Philip Rivers in 2020.