Blazers' Damian Lillard Exits vs Lakers After Suffering Dislocated Finger Injury

The Portland Trail Blazers announced Damian Lillard suffered a dislocated finger during Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, although X-rays were negative.

The guard suffered the injury in the third quarter of the game and did not return with his team trailing by more than 20 points in the fourth quarter:

Speaking to reporters after Portland's Game 2 loss, Lillard left no doubt about his status for Game 3.

"Oh, I'm playing," he said.

Lillard added that his finger is "just sore" and that he's dealing with some swelling and discomfort.

No player is more important to the Blazers than the five-time All-Star.

The guard has been the catalyst for an unlikely run to the postseason, rattling off four games of 40 points or more inside the NBA bubble as the Blazers captured the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

Lillard had been dealing with a bit of foot inflammation ahead of the restart in July, but head coach Terry Stotts anticipated it would be a short-term issue, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Lillard had 34 points and five assists in Portland's Game 1 victory. If he's not as his best, the Blazers have virtually no shot to beat the Lakers.

The 30-year-old previously missed time with a groin injury in late February, with the Blazers going 2-4 over that stretch.