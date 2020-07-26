Marlins Delay Trip Back to Miami from Philadelphia over COVID-19 Concerns

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Miami Marlins are reportedly staying in Philadelphia for an extra day following Sunday's 11-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies because of concerns about COVID-19 within the team.

According to Steven Wine of the Associated Press, Miami plans on traveling home Monday and arriving shortly before it hosts the Baltimore Orioles in the home opener. Wine noted the team did not provide a reason for scratching right-hander Jose Urena from Sunday's game, instead giving the ball to Robert Dugger.

"The guys that tested positive are quarantined here in Philly," manager Don Mattingly said of the possibility multiple Marlins will remain in Philadelphia.

Wine provided more details, explaining catcher Jorge Alfaro was placed on the injured list Friday.

"We were more comfortable flying as a group later," Mattingly said. "We're talking about these guys traveling back home to their families and their kids, and it's the reason we want to be safe."

Miami has been one of the hotspots in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Marlins have yet to play a home game this season. Their first series was in Philadelphia, where they won two out of three, and they also played the Atlanta Braves in road exhibitions Tuesday and Wednesday.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Braves have been without catchers Tyler Flowers and Travis d'Arnaud after they both showed symptoms of COVID-19.

Miami is scheduled to face the Orioles in Miami on Monday and Tuesday and then again in Baltimore on Wednesday and Thursday.