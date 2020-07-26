Donald Trump Says He Won't Throw out 1st Pitch Ahead of Yankees Game on Aug. 15

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2020

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign executive orders on lowering drug prices, in the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

On Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted (warning: racist language) that he will no longer throw out the first pitch for the Aug. 15 game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Trump said he doesn't have time in his schedule because of his focus on the coronavirus but will do so later in the season. This comes after Seung Min Kim of the Washington Post reported Thursday that Trump said he would throw out the first pitch.

That announcement came shortly after it was revealed Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, would throw out the first pitch for the Opening Day game between the Yankees and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

According to Steven Nelson of the New York Post, Yankees President Randy Levine invited Trump to throw out the first pitch.

Jeremy Diamond of CNN noted Trump is yet to throw out the first pitch at a Major League Baseball game during his presidency.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Breaking: Verlander Out for Year

    Astros reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander will miss remainder of season with an elbow injury (Houston Chronicle)

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Breaking: Verlander Out for Year

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Yankees Beat Nationals 3-2 Despite Patrick Corbin's Strong Start

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Yankees Beat Nationals 3-2 Despite Patrick Corbin's Strong Start

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Kluber Exits After One Inning

    Corey Kluber, making first start for the Rangers, leaves game vs. Rockies with tightness in his right shoulder

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Kluber Exits After One Inning

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Clint Frazier Demoted After Just 2 Games

    New York Yankees logo
    New York Yankees

    Clint Frazier Demoted After Just 2 Games

    nj
    via nj