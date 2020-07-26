Donald Trump Says He Won't Throw out 1st Pitch Ahead of Yankees Game on Aug. 15

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

On Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted (warning: racist language) that he will no longer throw out the first pitch for the Aug. 15 game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Trump said he doesn't have time in his schedule because of his focus on the coronavirus but will do so later in the season. This comes after Seung Min Kim of the Washington Post reported Thursday that Trump said he would throw out the first pitch.

That announcement came shortly after it was revealed Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, would throw out the first pitch for the Opening Day game between the Yankees and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

According to Steven Nelson of the New York Post, Yankees President Randy Levine invited Trump to throw out the first pitch.

Jeremy Diamond of CNN noted Trump is yet to throw out the first pitch at a Major League Baseball game during his presidency.