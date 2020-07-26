Fabricio Werdum, Paul Craig and All Fighter Payouts from UFC on ESPN 14 Card

David Dermer/Associated Press

No one earned Fight of the Night at UFC on ESPN 14, but six different fighters earned Performance of the Night with a $50,000 bonus after wins Saturday night.

Tanner Boser, Tom Aspinall, Jesse Ronson, Khamzat Chimaev, Fabricio Werdum and Paul Craig all earned Performance of the Night honors at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, according to MMA Fighting.



The event was highlighted by Robert Whittaker defeating Darren Till by unanimous decision in the main event, but it was the bouts further down the card that earned the most praise from the UFC.

Werdum was among the most notable fighters on the card, with the former heavyweight champion earning his first win since 2017.

The 42-year-old took on Alexander Gustafsson, a former title contender making the move up to the heavyweight division from light heavyweight. Werdum had little trouble, earning a first-round submission with an armbar:

Craig also had a first-round submission when he got Gadzhimurad Antigulov in a triangle choke.

Chimaev turned heads with his performance, winning his second fight in the span of 10 days to set a UFC record. The first-round knockout over Rhys McKee was especially dominant:

Boser, Aspinall and Ronson were each part of the preliminary card.

Aspinall won in his UFC debut with a 45-second knockout of Jake Collier, while Ronson had a first-round submission of Nicolas Dalby. Boser is the only person to earn a bonus who made it to the second round (TKO over Raphael Pessoa).