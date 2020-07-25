Russell Wilson Welcomes Jamal Adams to Seahawks on Twitter After Jets Trade

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 25, 2020

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams practices before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers/Associated Press

Based on his Twitter reaction, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is very excited about his newest teammate.

After the Seahawks announced Saturday that they acquired Jamal Adams from the New York Jets, Wilson sent the All-Pro safety a message:

Adams didn't come cheaply, as the Seahawks gave up their first-round picks in 2021 and 2022, a third-round pick in 2021 and Bradley McDougald.

But Seattle is also in a position to win now with a franchise quarterback in his prime. Sacrificing some of the future for the opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2020 is a small price to pay for an organization that has shown it will be aggressive to acquire impact players.

Adams will join the Seahawks after being named to his first All-Pro team in 2019. The 24-year-old recorded 75 combined tackles, seven pass breakups and 6.5 sacks in 14 games for the Jets last year.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Seahawks' Updated Depth Chart

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Seahawks' Updated Depth Chart

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Jamal Adams Traded to Seahawks

    Jets send safety and 4th rounder to Seattle in exchange for two 1st round picks and a 3rd-round pick (multiple sources)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jamal Adams Traded to Seahawks

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL, NFLPA Restrict Player Activities in New CBA Amid COVID-19

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL, NFLPA Restrict Player Activities in New CBA Amid COVID-19

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Fantasy Watch: Most Important Training Camp Battles

    With no preseason, you'll need to watch how these pivotal position battles play out in camp

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fantasy Watch: Most Important Training Camp Battles

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report