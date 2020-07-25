Russell Wilson Welcomes Jamal Adams to Seahawks on Twitter After Jets Trade

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Based on his Twitter reaction, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is very excited about his newest teammate.

After the Seahawks announced Saturday that they acquired Jamal Adams from the New York Jets, Wilson sent the All-Pro safety a message:

Adams didn't come cheaply, as the Seahawks gave up their first-round picks in 2021 and 2022, a third-round pick in 2021 and Bradley McDougald.

But Seattle is also in a position to win now with a franchise quarterback in his prime. Sacrificing some of the future for the opportunity to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2020 is a small price to pay for an organization that has shown it will be aggressive to acquire impact players.

Adams will join the Seahawks after being named to his first All-Pro team in 2019. The 24-year-old recorded 75 combined tackles, seven pass breakups and 6.5 sacks in 14 games for the Jets last year.