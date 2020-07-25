Cody Bellinger, Dodgers Lose 5-4 to Giants After Alex Wood Struggles

San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores, right, is congratulated by Hunter Pence after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants made it into the win column Saturday in their third attempt of the 2020 season.

After losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a combined 17-2 in the first two games of the year, San Francisco broke out for a 5-4 victory, scoring runs in each of the first four innings at Dodger Stadium.

Wilmer Flores hit his first home run as a member of the Giants, who got a strong showing from some of their up-and-comers with right fielder Jaylin Davis and reliever Caleb Baragar helping shut down one of the National League's best contenders.

Lefty Alex Wood was tagged with the loss.

     

Notable Performers

Cody Bellinger, CF, Los Angeles Dodgers: 5 AB, 2 R, 1 H

Corey Seager, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers: 4 AB, 0 R, 1 H, 2 RBI

Wilmer Flores, 2B, San Francisco Giants: 4 AB, 1 R, 1 H, 1 RBI, 1 HR

Logan Webb, RHP, San Francisco Giants: 4 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

     

What's Next?

The four-game series concludes at Dodger Stadium at 10:08 p.m. ET Sunday on ESPN. Julio Urias makes his season debut for Los Angeles. The Giants have yet to name a starter.

     

