Jamal Adams Says He Will 'Always Love' Jets Fans After Trade to Seahawks

David Dermer/Associated Press

Jamal Adams' contentious relationship with the New York Jets has come to an end, but the All-Pro safety will keep the fond memories he has of the team's fans from the past three seasons.

After the team announced Adams was being traded to the Seattle Seahawks, the 24-year-old tweeted a message to Jets fans:

One of the NFL's worst-kept secrets over the past few months has been Adams' unhappiness with the Jets. He wrote on social media last month that they wouldn't even send over a contract offer despite saying they would get one to his camp back in January.

Speaking to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News on Friday, Adams said he didn't feel like Jets head coach Adam Gase is "the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land" and "what really bothers me is that he doesn't have a relationship with everybody in the building."

Adams has been one of the NFL's best safeties since being drafted No. 6 overall by the Jets in 2017. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons and was named to the All-Pro first team last year.

Even though Adams' tenure with the Jets is ending after just 46 games, the fans at MetLife Stadium and throughout New York seem to have left a lasting impression on him.