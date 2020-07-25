Jamal Adams Trade Rumors: 49ers, Cowboys Were Involved Before Seahawks Deal

Blake SchusterAnalyst IIJuly 25, 2020

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) greets a fan before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks' acquisition of safety Jamal Adams from the New York Jets appears to have shaken up the NFC in more than a few ways. 

Not only did Seattle bolster its secondary, it may have prevented rival contenders from landing Adams' services. 

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, both the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys were involved in trade talks with the Jets before the Seahawks were able to strike a deal. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Seahawks' Updated Depth Chart

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Seahawks' Updated Depth Chart

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Jamal Adams Traded to Seahawks

    Jets send safety and 4th rounder to Seattle in exchange for two 1st round picks and a 3rd-round pick (multiple sources)

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Jamal Adams Traded to Seahawks

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL, NFLPA Restrict Player Activities in New CBA Amid COVID-19

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL, NFLPA Restrict Player Activities in New CBA Amid COVID-19

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Fantasy Watch: Most Important Training Camp Battles

    With no preseason, you'll need to watch how these pivotal position battles play out in camp

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fantasy Watch: Most Important Training Camp Battles

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report