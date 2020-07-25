Jamal Adams Trade Rumors: Jets 'Have No Interest' in Deal After Gase Comments

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The New York Jets reportedly still "have no interest" in trading All-Pro safety Jamal Adams despite his recent negative comments regarding head coach Adam Gase.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, Jets general manager Joe Douglas has given "no indication" to Adams and his agent that he plans to trade him, nor has he granted Adams permission to seek a trade.

On Friday, Adams told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, "I don't feel like he's the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land," with regard to Gase.

Adams added: "At the end of the day, [Gase] doesn't address the team. If there's a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we're playing s---ty and we're losing, he doesn't address the entire team as a group at halftime. He'll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it."

The 24-year-old defensive back was also critical of Jets owner Woody Johnson this week after CNN's Jennifer Hansler, Kylie Atwood and Nicole Gaouette reported that sources said Johnson made racist and sexist remarks while serving in his role as President Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Kingdom.

In response, Adams tweeted the following:

Adams is getting set to enter his fourth NFL season and is arguably already the best safety in football after being named an All-Pro for the first time last season.

The two-time Pro Bowler racked up 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks, seven passes defended, one interception, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two touchdowns last season in just 14 games.

Despite his dominance and varied skill set, Adams' name has come up often in trade rumors since last season. That led to Adams reportedly requesting a trade this offseason.



Even though he wants a trade, Adams told Mehta that he will report to training camp next week.

Adams is signed through the 2021 season after the Jets exercised the fifth-year option in his rookie contract, meaning the Jets don't have to imminently make a decision on whether to trade or re-sign him.

With the AFC East more wide open than it has been in two decades thanks to quarterback Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, the Jets would likely love to see what they can do in 2020 with Adams leading the way defensively.