College Football Recruiting 2020: Breaking Down Ohio State, Alabama, Top Classes

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

College football fans are used to seeing Ohio State and Alabama among the top teams in the country on an annual basis. Don't expect that to change anytime soon.

While there's still plenty of time for programs to pursue the top uncommitted high school recruits in the nation before the early signing period in December, the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide are already off to strong starts. They currently have the Nos. 1 and 2 ranked 2021 classes, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

It's not a surprise. Ohio State has won at least 11 games in each of the past eight seasons, a stretch that includes three College Football Playoff appearances and a national championship. Meanwhile, Alabama hasn't won fewer than 10 games in a season since 2007, winning five national titles during that time.

Here's a closer breakdown of the three programs that have gotten off to the best starts in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Ohio State

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Buckeyes currently have the most 5-star commitments in 2021 class with four—defensive end Jack Sawyer (No. 3 recruit in 247Sports Composite rankings), running back TreVeyon Henderson (No. 15), guard Donovan Jackson (No. 20) and quarterback Kyle McCord (No. 21). It's a strong foundation for a class that could still be ranked No. 1 by the end of national signing day in February.

How might Ohio State do that? Well, it could take a big step toward solidifying its spot by landing defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, a 5-star defensive end from Sammamish, Washington, who is the No. 2 recruit in the class. The 247Sports Crystal Ball gives the Buckeyes a 92 percent chance of landing him, beating out Washington.

Ohio State is also one of the favorites to secure a commitment from wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, the No. 7 recruit in the class from Steilacoom, Washington.

The Buckeyes currently have 12 4-star commits and three 3-stars as head coach Ryan Day continues to bring in impressive recruits entering his second full season leading the program.

"He's continued to be a dog on the recruiting trail," Chip Patterson of CBS Sports recently said, per 247Sports.com's Sam Marsdale. "I love what he's done specifically with wide receivers—loading up that room so they are filled with future pros and NFL talent with years to come."

Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Although Alabama has only 15 recruits in its 2021 class, fewer than some of the other top-ranked teams in the country, it's strong at the top. The Crimson Tide are the only program other than Ohio State to have landed multiple 5-star commitments at this point.

Tackles Tommy Brockermeyer (No. 5 in 247Sports Composite rankings) and JC Latham (No. 16) and wide receiver Jacorey Brooks (No. 26) are Alabama's current top recruits in the 2021 classes. These have also been positions of strength for the Crimson Tide in recent seasons as tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy were all selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Brockermeyer's brother, James, is a 4-star center who is also part of Alabama's 2021 class. Their father, Blake, is a former NFL offensive lineman, and he recently explained to Jeff Howe of 247Sports.com why his sons committed to Nick Saban's Crimson Tide.

"You've got the greatest coach in the history of college football and the biggest stage that there is," the eldest Brockermeyer said, per Howe. "Just with the development of their offensive line and their consistent dominance of college football. It's not hard to argue with that."

That's how plenty of high school recruits likely feel and a reason why Alabama is again poised to have one of the top recruiting classes in the country.

Oregon

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Last season, Oregon won the Pac-12 championship, but it missed out on making the College Football Playoff for the fifth consecutive season. However, the Ducks went 12-2 and beat Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl, easily their best season since their last CFP appearance in the 2014 campaign.

Now, Oregon is setting itself up well to potentially be the top team in the Pac-12 for years to come. The Ducks currently have the No. 3 2021 class in the 247Sports Composite rankings, as they've landed commitments from one 5-star recruit (wide receiver Troy Franklin from Menlo Park, Calif.), 12 4-stars and five 3-stars so far.

According to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.com, Oregon's 2019 class that ranked No. 7 in the 247Sports Composite rankings was its best finish in program history. So, if the Ducks can remain higher than that in the 2021 cycle, head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff could be on their way to program history.

"The goal is to make this, and it's going to be the same thing every year, the goal is to make it the best class in Oregon history, and that's the goal every year and we're certainly on track to do that," Cristobal said, per Wiltfong.

If the Ducks continue on this path over the next few months, and they may just do it.