Alex Smith Cleared to Resume Full Football Activities After Leg-Injury Rehab

When the Washington Football Team reports to training camp next week, Alex Smith could be participating in football activities with the club.

In an interview with ESPN's Stephania Bell, the quarterback revealed he's been cleared by his medical team to resume full football activities:

"To hear them say that from a life standpoint, they wouldn't restrict me from doing anything—I could go skiing or snowboarding tomorrow if I wanted—then on top of that, to get the green light that I could practice, get contact, that I had healed up, that much was pretty wild to hear. I didn't know if I would ever hear those words."

Smith noted the next step will be reporting to Washington's facilities on Monday for a team physical, at which point the franchise will work on a plan for him to participate in football activities.

This marks the latest significant hurdle that Smith has cleared in his quest to continue his career. The 36-year-old hasn't played in a game since Nov. 18, 2018, when he suffered a spiral compound fracture to his tibia and fibula when he was sacked by Kareem Jackson and J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans.

Smith's wife, Elizabeth, told Bell in May that her husband had to undergo 17 surgeries over nine months after he developed an infection following the initial procedure that could have resulted in him losing his leg.

NFL players are currently going through the process of being tested for the coronavirus. Training camps are scheduled to open for all 32 teams on Monday after the league and players union agreed to resolve all outstanding issues related to health and safety protocols for the 2020 season.

Smith was in his first season with Washington when he suffered the injury. The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2015 signed a four-year contract after being traded by Kansas City. The Utah product threw for 2,180 yards, 10 touchdowns, five interceptions en route to leading Washington to a 6-4 record in 10 starts.