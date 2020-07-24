Report: Rockets' Austin Rivers Leaves NBA Bubble Because of Family Matter

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2020

Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers (25) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Denver. The Nuggets won 117-110. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers is reportedly dealing with an "urgent family matter" and has left the NBA bubble at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the news Friday.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

