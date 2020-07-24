Jamal Adams: Adam Gase Not 'The Right Leader' to Bring Jets Super Bowl Title

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams said Thursday he doesn't believe head coach Adam Gase is capable of leading the team to a Super Bowl championship.

"I don't feel like he's the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land. As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn't have a relationship with everybody in the building," Adams told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

"At the end of the day, he doesn't address the team. If there's a problem in the locker room, he lets another coach address the team. If we're playing sh--ty and we're losing, he doesn't address the entire team as a group at halftime. He'll walk out of the locker room and let another coach handle it."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.