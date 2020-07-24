Urban Meyer Says He Wouldn't Advise NFL Prospects to Play in Spring CFB Season

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2020

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer watches during the second half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game between Ohio State and Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer said Thursday he'd likely tell top NFL prospects to skip the 2020 college football season if it's eventually moved to the spring of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meyer told Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm there wouldn't be enough time between the college campaign and the start of a player's NFL career.

"If you have a chance after you fulfilled your commitment to a university to go and earn a living playing football, I don't know if I'd advise a guy to play a spring season before going to the NFL draft," Meyer said.

He added: "It'd be hard for me not to advise them and tell them to play. To play in spring and then go play in OTAs in the National Football League, that's not fair."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Around the Grove: Will we see a season?

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Around the Grove: Will we see a season?

    Rivals
    via Rivals

    BM5: 'Practice' begins today | 'Dynamic game-changer'

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    BM5: 'Practice' begins today | 'Dynamic game-changer'

    Bucknuts
    via Bucknuts

    Which former Ohio State linebacker would you want back in Columbus?

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Which former Ohio State linebacker would you want back in Columbus?

    Gene Ross
    via Land-Grant Holy Land

    Buckeye Breakfast: Thirteen Ohio State Football Commits in High School All-Star Games

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Buckeye Breakfast: Thirteen Ohio State Football Commits in High School All-Star Games

    SI.com
    via SI.com