Urban Meyer Says He Wouldn't Advise NFL Prospects to Play in Spring CFB Season

Former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer said Thursday he'd likely tell top NFL prospects to skip the 2020 college football season if it's eventually moved to the spring of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meyer told Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm there wouldn't be enough time between the college campaign and the start of a player's NFL career.

"If you have a chance after you fulfilled your commitment to a university to go and earn a living playing football, I don't know if I'd advise a guy to play a spring season before going to the NFL draft," Meyer said.

He added: "It'd be hard for me not to advise them and tell them to play. To play in spring and then go play in OTAs in the National Football League, that's not fair."

