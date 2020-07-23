Donovan Mitchell: Lack of Noise in Bubble Arena Stood out During Jazz Scrimmage

Sarah Stier/Associated Press

No fans in NBA arenas has been talked about for months after the season was suspended on March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it officially became a reality for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell on Thursday.

"Honestly how quiet" it was inside the arena is what he said when asked what stood out to him during Thursday's exhibition against the Phoenix Suns, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

Utah lost 101-88 in the scrimmage game at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

It may have seemed weird for Mitchell to play in front of an empty arena, but it didn't mess with his shooting. He was 5-of-8 from the field and 3-of-4 from three-point range on his way to 17 points and four assists.

The Jazz will need him to play like that in their eight seeding games as they look to secure a favorable position in the Western Conference.

They are 41-23 and in the No. 4 seed but are within striking distance of the third-seeded Denver Nuggets at 1.5 games back. They are also just one game ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets in a tight race.

Utah's first seeding game is next Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans.