Report: Adrian Wojnarowski's Suspension Ends July 24, Will Enter NBA Bubble

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 23, 2020

A sign marking the entrance to ESPN's Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World is seen Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. The NBA has told the National Basketball Players Association that it will present a 22-team plan for restarting the season at Disney. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is expected to return from a suspension Friday, two weeks after an email reply he sent with an expletive to Missouri Senator Josh Hawley became public.

According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Wojnarowski is set to report live from inside the NBA's bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex outside Orlando, Florida, though an exact time for his arrival is still to be determined. 

The veteran reporter, who has become one of the league's defining voices on social media, has been absent on Twitter since July 10. He last posted a statement apologizing to Hawley and his ESPN colleagues for his conduct. 

Wojnarowski's suspension kept him unable to report on some of the league's bigger topics recently, including the announced bid of Kevin Garnett to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA's decision to vote on season awards ahead of the league's restart and the Orlando Magic laying off 31 employees due to the pandemic. 

Reporters traveling to Florida to work in the NBA bubble will not be allowed re-entry should they leave. It's unknown if Wojnarowski plans to remain on the league campus for the duration of the playoffs or for just a portion of the restart. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Nate Robinson to Box Jake Paul 🥊

    Ex-NBA player and YouTube star release statement saying they'll fight on Tyson-Jones Jr. undercard

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Nate Robinson to Box Jake Paul 🥊

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    You Can't Convince LeBron He's Not MVP

    Why this year's race means more to King James than most

    NBA logo
    NBA

    You Can't Convince LeBron He's Not MVP

    Nekias Duncan
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: 76ers ✍️

    Sources: Joel Embiid is in prime condition for the NBA restart after working out in a home gym most of the shutdown ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: 76ers ✍️

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    What We Saw in the NBA's First Scrimmages

    We take our first look at what it's going to be like to watch NBA basketball for the foreseeable future ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What We Saw in the NBA's First Scrimmages

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report