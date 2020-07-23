Report: Adrian Wojnarowski's Suspension Ends July 24, Will Enter NBA Bubble

John Raoux/Associated Press

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is expected to return from a suspension Friday, two weeks after an email reply he sent with an expletive to Missouri Senator Josh Hawley became public.

According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, Wojnarowski is set to report live from inside the NBA's bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex outside Orlando, Florida, though an exact time for his arrival is still to be determined.

The veteran reporter, who has become one of the league's defining voices on social media, has been absent on Twitter since July 10. He last posted a statement apologizing to Hawley and his ESPN colleagues for his conduct.

Wojnarowski's suspension kept him unable to report on some of the league's bigger topics recently, including the announced bid of Kevin Garnett to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves, the NBA's decision to vote on season awards ahead of the league's restart and the Orlando Magic laying off 31 employees due to the pandemic.

Reporters traveling to Florida to work in the NBA bubble will not be allowed re-entry should they leave. It's unknown if Wojnarowski plans to remain on the league campus for the duration of the playoffs or for just a portion of the restart.