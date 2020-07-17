Orlando Magic Reportedly Lay off 31 Employees amid Coronavirus Pandemic

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic laid off 31 full-time employees Friday, nearly 10 percent of the organization's overall staff, resulting from "dramatic loss of revenue" due to the coronavirus pandemic, per Josh Robbins and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Magic CEO Alex Martins confirmed a staff reduction in a statement, though the team did not give an exact number:

“Our business, as well as many others like us, are significantly impacted due to COVID-19. We have had to make some very difficult business decisions in these unprecedented times. Due to this reality we have had to make the very hard decision to evaluate our overall structure, reorganize and reduce our headcount.

“For an organization like ours, whose mission is centered around our people, and creating the best work environment possible, grounded in family values, this is a very difficult situation to confront, and it will be even more difficult for our colleagues who will be leaving us. Please know that we do not take this decision lightly, and although most difficult for our colleagues that we must say goodbye to, please know that this is a decision that is very difficult for our organization as well. This is not the fault of any specific individual that we must part with today, this decision is purely about becoming more efficient in a post COVID-19 environment, and the requirement to be more efficient in this unknown future that we find ourselves faced with.”

