Report: NBA to Require Writers to Remain in Orlando Bubble with No Re-Entry

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2020

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 10: A Spalding basketball is seen on the court in the first half of the game between the Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Toyota Center on March 10, 2020 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Not only will NBA players be kept inside the Orlando "bubble" when the league restarts in July, but reporters will also reportedly be contained, according to a memo to the Professional Basketball Writers Association.

"A select group of reporters could be locked inside the Disney bubble for at least three-and-a-half months—with no option to re-enter if they exit quarantine," Robert Silverman of the Daily Beast reported.

After the 2019-20 season was suspended in March, the NBA announced on June 4 that the season will resume with 22 teams, beginning on July 31 and ending as late as Oct. 12.

As the NBA continues to work out the specifics of the plan, a major factor is limiting the number of people who can travel to and from Orlando.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, a faction of players have raised problems with the isolation, including a rule that would prevent visitors after the first round of the playoffs. Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN reported the league plans to ask team personnel to submit medical data to determine each person's risk of the coronavirus.

Before the major sports leagues were suspended because of the pandemic, the NBA as well as the MLB, NHL and MLS all closed their locker rooms to media out of concern for the virus.

