Donald Trump Says He's Throwing 1st Pitch at Yankee Stadium on August 15

President Donald Trump has announced he will be throwing out the first pitch prior to the New York Yankees game against the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 15, per Seung Min Kim of the Washington Post.

The game is scheduled to be played at Yankee Stadium, although there won't be any fans in attendance to react to Trump's presence.

His declaration that he will do so comes after it was revealed Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will throw out the first pitch prior to Thursday's game between the Yankees and Washington Nationals in the nation's capital.

Steven Nelson of the New York Post reported Trump said Yankees president Randy Levine, who is his friend, invited him to throw the first pitch. The announcement also came as the president was hosting Yankees legend Mariano Rivera at the White House.

Jeremy Diamond of CNN noted Trump is yet to throw out the first pitch during his presidency even though it is a tradition for presidents to do so.

While Trump is yet to throw out a first pitch during his presidency, he attended a World Series game between the Nationals and Houston Astros last year at Nationals Park and was loudly booed by many in the crowd.

According to Steve Gardner of USA Today, Trump said Thursday that he is hoping there will be fans in stadiums in the near future as the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All of a sudden, we want to get back to normal," he said. "The key is to get back to normal."