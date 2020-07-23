Knicks Rumors: Tom Thibodeau, HC Candidates Haven't Received Contract Offers

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The New York Knicks reportedly haven't made a contract offer to any of the head coaching candidates they have interviewed.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, a source said the Knicks are "exploring their options." Another source said it is a "strong likelihood" the Knicks will speak with multiple candidates this week and that it "remains likely" they will hire a coach by the end of the month.

The Knicks have reportedly interviewed 11 different candidates via Zoom calls, with each of them interviewing twice. Former Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau has long been considered the favorite to land the job.

In addition to Thibodeau, the Knicks have reportedly interviewed interim head coach Mike Miller, former Brooklyn Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson, former Knicks head coach Mike Woodson, Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown, Bulls assistant Chris Fleming, Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley, San Antonio Spurs assistant Will Hardy, Philadelphia 76ers lead assistant Ime Udoka and Orlando Magic assistant Pat Delany.

Begley noted that former agent and current team president Leon Rose has a strong relationship with Thibodeau, as does new Knicks executive vice president and senior advisor William Wesley.

The 62-year-old Thibodeau was head coach of the Bulls for five seasons from 2010-11 through 2014-15 and the T-Wolves for three seasons from 2016-17 through 2018-19.

Collectively, Thibs owns a career record of 352-246. He led the Bulls to the playoffs in each of his five seasons at the helm, including a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2011. Thibodeau also took Minnesota to the playoffs in 2018, which ended a 13-year drought.

The Knicks were 21-45 this season before the campaign was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. They fired David Fizdale after a 4-18 start and played significantly better under Miller, going 17-27.

New York's new coach will have a tough job ahead of them, as the Knicks have missed the playoffs in each of the past seven seasons.

There are some quality pieces in place, including veteran forward Julius Randle and youngsters such as RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson and Frank Ntilikina, but most of them have yet to come into their own.

If the new coach can help them develop and integrate more veterans properly, perhaps the Knicks could be a playoff threat in the Eastern Conference in the near future.