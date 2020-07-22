Renee Montgomery on Kelly Loeffler: Many WNBA Fans Will Welcome Inclusion

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Atlanta Dream star Renee Montgomery responded to comments by Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who co-owns the team and said the WNBA's public support of social justice causes will turn fans away.

"I think a lot of people feel that they may not have a place," Loeffler said, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "They may feel excluded from this sport and other sports that make them feel like American values aren't at the core of what we're doing here."

Montgomery, who is sitting out the upcoming WNBA season to focus on social justice, spoke to TMZ Sports about Loeffler's comments.

"If it's gonna bother a fan that much that a player wants to promote equality, that a player wants to promote the movement, then maybe [those fans] shouldn’t watch it," she said. "She's saying they're gonna lose fans but I think a lot of people will be welcoming to the idea of inclusion."

Washington Mystics star Natasha Cloud echoed the sentiment:

Loeffler told Shelburne she doesn't intend to sell the Dream amid a number of current and former players calling for the WNBA to remove her as a co-owner given her criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued a statement saying Loeffler isn't involved in any day-to-day business with the Dream. Engelbert also said on CNN the league won't force her to sell her ownership stake:

The WNBA announced on July 6 the 2020 season was "dedicated to social justice," with Americans across the country protesting against systemic racism and social inequality.

Among the ways to raise awareness, the league will display the phrase "Black Lives Matter" on the court during games. Players will wear the names of girls and women who were victims of police brutality and racial violence.

Loeffler wrote a letter to Engelbert to voice her opposition to the approach, saying "we need less—not more politics in sports." She also advocated for the inclusion of the American flag on all league apparel.