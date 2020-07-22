Josh Gordon Rumors: Seahawks Interested in New Contract If WR Reinstated

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly interested in signing Josh Gordon if the NFL reinstates the wide receiver.

John Clayton of 710 ESPN reported the Seahawks plan to pursue Gordon, who would be be an unrestricted free agent. Gordon was suspended indefinitely in December for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs and substances of abuse.

The former Pro Bowler applied for reinstatement in June.

