Josh Gordon Rumors: Seahawks Interested in New Contract If WR Reinstated

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) sets up against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. Frequently suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon has applied to the NFL for reinstatement, a person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press, Thursday, June 18, 2020. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL does not publicly announce such moves. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly interested in signing Josh Gordon if the NFL reinstates the wide receiver.

John Clayton of 710 ESPN reported the Seahawks plan to pursue Gordon, who would be be an unrestricted free agent. Gordon was suspended indefinitely in December for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs and substances of abuse.

The former Pro Bowler applied for reinstatement in June.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Vikings Extend Mike Zimmer

    Minnesota HC agrees to multiyear contract extension

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Vikings Extend Mike Zimmer

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Antonio Brown on NFL Future:

    'at this point the risk is greater than the reward'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Antonio Brown on NFL Future:

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams with the Most Work Left to Do

    B/R identifies what these teams still have to do before the season starts

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Teams with the Most Work Left to Do

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Dunbar's Legal Situation Could Give Tre Flowers Mulligan at Corner

    Seattle Seahawks logo
    Seattle Seahawks

    Dunbar's Legal Situation Could Give Tre Flowers Mulligan at Corner

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com