Nuggets' Bol Bol Shines with 16 Points, 10 Rebounds, 6 Blocks in Win vs. Wizards

Getty Images

Bol Bol hasn't yet appeared in an NBA regular-season game, but the Denver Nuggets rookie flashed his potential in Wednesday's exhibition against the Washington Wizards.

The 2019 second-round pick started for Denver and finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks in the 89-82 win in Orlando. He was also plus-18 in his 32 minutes of action.

He showed his full skill set in one highlight right out of the gate:

Bol continued to produce big moments on both ends of the court in his first action with the Nuggets:

It was enough to impress many people watching along:

The 7'2" forward always had enormous upside, which he showed briefly in Oregon, but injuries were a big concern heading into the draft. A foot problem kept him off the court throughout this season aside from eight games in the G League.

After a college career that lasted just nine games, there is still concern about his durability.

However, he was able to show plenty of positives Wednesday, perhaps providing the Nuggets with another weapon heading into the playoffs.

There were some downsides against the Wizards, including his five turnovers and 2-of-8 shooting from three-point range. Still, it was a lot to like for a first appearance at this level.