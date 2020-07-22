Nuggets' Bol Bol Shines with 16 Points, 10 Rebounds, 6 Blocks in Win vs. Wizards

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2020

Westttown School's John Bol Ajak #0 is seen against Brewster Academy during a high school basketball game on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in the Bronx, NY. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Getty Images

Bol Bol hasn't yet appeared in an NBA regular-season game, but the Denver Nuggets rookie flashed his potential in Wednesday's exhibition against the Washington Wizards.

The 2019 second-round pick started for Denver and finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks in the 89-82 win in Orlando. He was also plus-18 in his 32 minutes of action.

He showed his full skill set in one highlight right out of the gate:

Bol continued to produce big moments on both ends of the court in his first action with the Nuggets:

It was enough to impress many people watching along:

The 7'2" forward always had enormous upside, which he showed briefly in Oregon, but injuries were a big concern heading into the draft. A foot problem kept him off the court throughout this season aside from eight games in the G League.

After a college career that lasted just nine games, there is still concern about his durability.

However, he was able to show plenty of positives Wednesday, perhaps providing the Nuggets with another weapon heading into the playoffs.

There were some downsides against the Wizards, including his five turnovers and 2-of-8 shooting from three-point range. Still, it was a lot to like for a first appearance at this level.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    NBA Ended Relationship with Basketball Academy in China

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Ended Relationship with Basketball Academy in China

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Magic ✍️

    The NBA is taking over Orlando, a city with a franchise that's been irrelevant, but the Magic are 'trending in the right direction' ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Magic ✍️

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Stars for Social Change ✊

    CP3, Melo and D-Wade team up to form Social Change Fund to address socioeconomic injustice issues

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Stars for Social Change ✊

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best NBA Teams of the '90s 🏆

    Jordan's Bulls were king, but there are other stars in our top-10 rankings

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Best NBA Teams of the '90s 🏆

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report