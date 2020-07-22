Mets News: Brian Dozier, Juan Lagares Sign Minor League Contracts

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The New York Mets announced Wednesday they have added Brian Dozier and Juan Lagares to their 60-man player pool after signing both to minor league contracts.

They also released veterans Melky Cabrera and Gordon Beckham after each player went 0-for-1 during the two Summer Camp games against the New York Yankees.

Both Dozier and Lagares spent training camp with the San Diego Padres after signing as free agents this offseason, but neither made the club going into the regular season.

