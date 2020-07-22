Ex-NYCFC Star David Villa Being Investigated for Alleged Sexual Harassment

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

New York City FC confirmed it's investigating allegations from a woman who said former forward David Villa sexually harassed her during her time as an intern with the team.

"New York City Football Club has learned of the allegations made by a former intern by seeing them on social media," the team said, per ESPN FC's Jeff Carlisle. "We take this matter extremely seriously and we do not tolerate harassment of any kind in any areas of our organization. We immediately launched an investigation into the matter."

Twitter user Skyler B said Friday she had worked as an intern with NYCFC and Villa sexually harassed her on a persistent basis.

"I thought I was getting the opportunity of a life time when I got that internship," she said. "What I got was David Villa touching me every f--king day and my bosses thinking it was great comedic material."

Yahoo Sports' Doug McIntyre shared a statement from Villa through his agent.

"I strongly object to the accusations made about me on Twitter," he said. "These accusations are entirely false and I deny them. ... It's hard to understand why this was not raised previously if any one felt uncomfortable at any time."

Villa also asked for people to "please respect my right to the presumption of innocence in this matter."

The 38-year-old signed with NYCFC in June 2014 and was the team's first player as it planned for its inaugural season in MLS in 2015. The 2010 World Cup winner made 117 appearances over four years and left following the conclusion of the 2018 season.

McIntyre confirmed the woman making the allegations worked for NYCFC in 2018, when Villa was a member of the club.