Report: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana UFC Main Event Fight Called Off

The scheduled main event for the Aug. 1 UFC Fight Night card between Holly Holm and Irene Aldana has reportedly been called off.

According to ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Aldana had to withdraw. With Holm vs. Aldana no longer on the card, the main event will be Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan.

Helwani added that the current plan is to reschedule Holm vs. Aldana for Oct. 5 as the main event.

