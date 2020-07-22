Falcons Plan to Have 10K-20K Fans at Home Games Amid Pandemic

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday the seating capacity at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the 2020 NFL season will be reduced to between 10,000 and 20,000 fans to provide space for social distancing.

The stadium typically holds 71,000 people. The NFL has mandated that attending fans must wear masks at any league game this season.

