Jets' Jamal Adams on Woody Johnson Allegations: Need the Right People at the Top

New York Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams took to Twitter on Wednesday to speak out against team owner Woody Johnson, who was the subject of a State Department investigation in part for allegedly making racist and sexist remarks.

Adams tweeted twice about the subject and wrote that Johnson was "wrong" for allegedly making offensive comments about Black people and women:

Johnson, who has been President Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Kingdom since 2017, is alleged to have "said some pretty sexist, racist" things to staff, according to an account provided by a diplomat to CNN's Jennifer Hansler, Kylie Atwood and Nicole Gaouette.

The 73-year-old Johnson is alleged to have questioned the celebration of Black History Month and made "cringeworthy" comments that objectified women.

Johnson reportedly "appeared agitated" before a Black History Month event in 2018 and asked if the audience would be "a whole bunch of Black people." He was allegedly resistant to an International Women's Day gathering as well and asked why he had to participate in "a feminist event."

The NFL released a statement to reporters regarding the allegations against Johnson, saying: "We are aware of the report and would refer you to the State Department."

New York selected Adams with the No. 6 pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and he has developed into arguably the league's best safety.

Adams is already a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro. He is coming off a 2019 campaign that saw him finish with 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks, seven passes defended and one interception.

While Adams is signed through 2021, he came up often in trade rumors last season and reportedly requested a trade this offseason.