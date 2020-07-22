Warriors File New Trademark Application amid Washington NFL Nickname Buzz

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have filed a new trademark application regarding their nickname.

Legal expert Darren Heitner shared a copy of the application, which largely focuses on apparel that bears the Warriors moniker:

The step comes as the Washington NFL team explores a rebrand. According to the Washington Post's Rick Maese and Jake Russell, the franchise filed for a trademark on "Washington Warriors" in 2000. The name has been suggested as a possible replacement for Washington's current nickname.

