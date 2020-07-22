Warriors File New Trademark Application amid Washington NFL Nickname Buzz

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2020

The new Golden State Warrior logo is seen on a basketball for sale at the Warrior team store Wednesday, July 14, 2010, in Oakland, Calif. Golden State Warriors owner Chris Cohan reached an agreement Thursday to sell the franchise for a record $450 million to Boston Celtics minority partner Joe Lacob and Mandalay Entertainment CEO Peter Guber. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have filed a new trademark application regarding their nickname.

Legal expert Darren Heitner shared a copy of the application, which largely focuses on apparel that bears the Warriors moniker:

The step comes as the Washington NFL team explores a rebrand. According to the Washington Post's Rick Maese and Jake Russell, the franchise filed for a trademark on "Washington Warriors" in 2000. The name has been suggested as a possible replacement for Washington's current nickname.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Magic ✍️

    The NBA is taking over Orlando, a city that's been irrelevant but the Magic are 'trending in the right direction' ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Magic ✍️

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Stars for Social Change ✊

    CP3, Melo and D-Wade team up to form Social Change Fund to address socio-economic injustice issues

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Stars for Social Change ✊

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best NBA Teams of the 90s 🏆

    Jordan's Bulls were king, but there are other stars in our top-10 rankings

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Best NBA Teams of the 90s 🏆

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Charles Barkley, Warriors' Draymond Green Discuss Relationship on 'The Arena'

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Charles Barkley, Warriors' Draymond Green Discuss Relationship on 'The Arena'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report