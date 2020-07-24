Future Power Rankings: How All 30 Teams Are Set Up for the Next 3 Years

0 of 30

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Peering into the future of NBA teams is a task fraught with eventual wrongness.

Windows to win have become ephemeral. So many franchises endure shake-ups every two or three years. Some of these overhauls are predictable. Others are relentlessly random and immediate, making it impossible to look more than a season, maybe two, ahead without subjecting yourself to an orgy of errors.

Anyone else now officially pumped to power-rank the next three years of all 30 teams, beginning with the 2020-21 season?

Everything under the sun is up for consideration. Current standing, the age of core pieces, the capacity for internal development, impending free agents, draft-pick equity, trade assets, cap sheets, free-agency appeal, coaching situations, front office track records—everything.

Uncertainty will weigh into each decision, but the factual will take priority over the hypothetical. Having a nice stash of draft picks and trade assets is great. We can't assume they're parlayed into stars. Giannis Antetokounmpo's supermax eligibility and potential 2021 free agency matter. We will not default to the total undoing of the Milwaukee Bucks. And so on and so forth.

Championship proximity is also in play, which means that conference affiliation will have impacts of varying degrees. But the latter won't be treated as a defining factor. The Orlando Magic will not curry favor over the Phoenix Suns solely because the East is the East.

Keep our timeline in mind. Three years is an eternity for championship shelf lives but not for organizations approaching or schlepping through the early stages of a rebuild. Some franchises would finish a lot better against a five-year outlook.

Context will be provided throughout, with a focus on what could happen to drag a team lower or catapult it higher. The final rankings should be viewed through our prevailing question: If you have to take the next three years, in sum, of any franchise, who ya got?

(Note: Special thanks to Bleacher Report's Adam Fromal and Bryan Toporek for serving as sounding boards and voices of reason. Their input played a large role in shaping the final results, and as such, they've asked—begged, even—for any and all complaints to be directed their way.)