2020 NBA Playoffs: We're About to See If These Role Players Can Be Stars

2 of 5

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Losing Danny Green and Kawhi Leonard could have created a defensive power vacuum on the perimeter for the Toronto Raptors. It hasn't. Meet one of the reasons why.

Acute appendicitis prevented OG Anunoby from partaking in Toronto's 2019 playoff romp, and he never really lived up to his rookie-year performance during the regular season. That down year has proved less telltale and more a matter of limited opportunity. He missed time with a right wrist injury and for personal reasons. More than that, last year's team wasn't built to broaden his role following the arrivals of Green and Leonard.

This year's Raptors haven't just facilitated Anunoby's ascent. They've needed it.

Theirs is a defense that thrives in concert. They can shape-shift depending on their opponent and have the aggregate length, speed and wit to play a hyper-aggressive style in the half-court without getting burned. Only the Milwaukee Bucks allow fewer points per possession, and the Chicago Bulls are the lone team that forces turnovers more often.

Toronto's approach is unique in that it doesn't include a consensus all-world defender. Both Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam will enter All-Defensive discussions—as could a fully healthy Marc Gasol—but they don't quite meet the criteria.

Anunoby does.

He is the Raptors' human eraser, the player they can stick on pretty much anyone, save for centers, with the intention of entirely removing them from the game. Much like Leonard last year, Anunoby feels like Toronto's best bet at guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo in a prospective playoff series. He blends the length and speed of a wing with the sturdiness of a big, making him impossibly hard to screen, go around and finish through.

Pay little mind to the Raptors allowing more points per 100 possessions with him on the court. It comes with the territory of having your minutes aligned with opposing matchup problems. Toronto's defense is still in the 84th percentile when he plays and cracks the 75th percentile during his stints at the 4. He is hell to navigate in the pick-and-roll, and Robert Covington, Justin Holiday and Matisse Thybulle are the only three non-bigs matching his steal and block rates.

Postseason-altering defense can fast-track niche stardom, but Anunoby has still more to offer. He's canning 38.1 percent of his threes and attacking closeouts more than ever. He's even shown a touch more moxie as a passer in smaller lineups.

Conventional stardom doesn't appear to be in Anunoby's future. He doesn't have the handle or playmaking instincts to pilot an offense on his own. But an exhaustive defender who knocks down threes and can put the ball on the floor is far better than an elite specialist, and there will be room for him to absorb more volume depending on how this offseason shakes out.

For now, if he just keeps doing what he's doing through the playoffs, his ceiling will need to be recalibrated to better account for fringe-All-Star outcomes.