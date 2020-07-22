Cavs' Tristan Thompson Puts 10,000-Square Ft. LA Mansion on Market for $8.5M

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Denver. The Cavaliers won 111-103. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson has placed his seven-bedroom, 10,000-square foot mansion in Encino, California, on the market for $8.5 million.

TMZ Sports reported the 29-year-old bought the house for $6.5 million last year after a breakup with 36-year-old reality television star Khloe Kardashian.

His decision comes as the former couple, who have a two-year-old daughter together, are "giving their relationship another try," per Gabrielle Chung of People.

The home features 7.5 bathrooms, a pool, an outdoor kitchen, a marble fireplace, a movie theater and a two-bedroom guest house in the backyard, according to TMZ.

Cleveland owned the worst record (19-46) in the Eastern Conference when the 2019-20 NBA season was halted March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It wasn't one of the 22 teams included in the league's restart plans at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

The 6'9" forward/center averaged 12.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 51.2 percent in 57 appearances for the Cavs this season. His 25 double-doubles ranked 17th in the NBA.

The 29-year-old Toronto native is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

