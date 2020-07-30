ONE: No Surrender Burning Questions, Card Start Time and TV/Stream Info

ONE Championship

ONE Championship's next event, No Surrender, is this Friday and it marks the return of ONE since the pandemic began. The event is highlighted by two title fights and the return of star Stamp Fairtex.

Flyweight muay thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon defends his belt against fellow Thai Petchdam Petchyindee in the main event. The co-main event features two more Filipino legends as featherweight muay thai world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee takes on Yodsanklai Fairtex.

Also, atomweight muay thai champion Stamp continues her quest to become the first three-sport champion as she competes in her fifth mixed martial arts match against Sunisa Srisen.

Where and How to Watch

The event will be held this Friday at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand behind closed doors.

Those in the U.S. can watch the contest for free on B/R Live and the Bleacher Report app.

The card starts at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Main Card

Rodtang Jitmuangnon (c) vs. Petchdam Petchyindee (flyweight muay thai world championship)

Petchmorakot Petchyindee (c) vs. Yodsanklai Fairtex (featherweight muay thai world championship)

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Superbon

Stamp Fairtex vs. Sunisa Srisen

Mark Abelardo vs. Fabricio Andrade

Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9

3 Burning Questions to be Answered

Who wins the trilogy fight between Rodtang and Petchdam?

Two of the best strikers ONE has to offer face off as Rodtang takes on Petchdam for the flyweight muay thai belt.

It's crazy to think that both competitors are in their early 20s but have already participated in over 400 fights combined. Two of those fights were against each other as Petchdam defeated Rodtang in 2017 before "Ironman" returned the favor a year later. This Friday, their rubber match determines who the top flyweight in the world is.

Rodtang knocked out Jonathan Haggerty last January in another anticipated rematch to retain his title. Meanwhile, Petchdam won a razor-thin majority decision in January when he beat Kohei Kodera. That was his first win at ONE since dropping his kickboxing world championship to Ilias Ennahachi last August.

Will Rodtang improve to 8-0 at ONE or will Petchdam become the promotion's third athlete to win a championship in kickboxing and muay thai?

Does Yodsanklai have anything left in the tank?

In the other title fight, Petchmorakot takes on the legendary Yodsanklai.

All the momentum that the 35-year-old Thai gained from his 34-fight winning streak stretching from 2012 to 2019 came to a grinding halt with back-to-back losses last year, both of which were considered massive upsets. However, Yodsanklai's reputation as one of the greatest to ever do it was enough to earn his first title shot at ONE. History may be on his side though, as he's never lost three matches in a row.

"The Boxing Computer" will now take on Petchmorakot who won the inaugural featherweight muay thai championship last February and is 5-2 at ONE.

We could be seeing the twilight of Yodsanklai's career with a third straight loss, but a title win would quickly take any talks of retirement off the table.

Will Stamp's MMA dominance continue?

Stamp Fairtex is the atomweight muay thai world champion and a former kickboxing champion, but her transition to mixed martial arts started two years ago. Her MMA career is young, but the former two-sport champion is on the right track in her newest endeavor with a 4-0 record.

She'll take on another young, undefeated up-and-comer in 19-year-old Sunisa Srisen who is 3-0 and making her ONE debut. Stamp could be well on her way to challenging atomweight champion and fellow star Angela Lee with another win or two.

Will we see another callout from Stamp to Lee after her match or will the debuting Srisen throw a wrench into her plans?