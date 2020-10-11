    A.J. Green Doubtful to Return for Bengals vs. Ravens with Hamstring Injury

    Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green practices before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
    Frank Victores/Associated Press

    Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens and is reportedly doubtful to return, according to Marisa Contipelli of the team's official site.

    The receiver had no catches before the injury, with his only target resulting in an interception.  

    Any setback for Green is going to cause alarm in Cincinnati considering he missed the entire 2019 campaign with an ankle injury. He also played just nine games in 2018 and 10 games in 2016 after proving fairly durable early in his career.

    Without the University of Georgia product on the field, the Bengals stumbled to a 2-14 record last year.

    Still, there was reason for optimism in 2020 in part because they selected Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick and because Green was slated to return. After all, it wasn't difficult to envision Burrow and Green torching opposing defenses in the quarterback's rookie season.

    When healthy, Green is one of the best wide receivers in the league as a seven-time Pro Bowler who surpassed 1,000 yards through the air in each of his first five years and again in 2017.

    He has followed up with 14 catches for 119 yards in 2020.

    While the Bengals will be far less dangerous offensively if Green misses extended time, look for Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd to see more targets as they attempt to remain competitive until their No. 1 receiver returns.

