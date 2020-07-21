Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn Rejoin Heat in NBA Restart Bubble After Delay

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Miami Heat are getting two of their most important players back just as the NBA is about to restart.

Bam Adebayo and Kendrick Nunn have rejoined the club inside the league's bubble near Orlando, Florida, the team announced Tuesday.

The two were previously absent from practices for undisclosed reasons.

The Heat had been mum about Adebayo and Nunn missing time, but that didn't stop the team from celebrating the forward's birthday as they waited for his arrival.

As far as getting up to speed on the court goes, Miami can use its final eight regular-season games as a tune-up. The Heat have already clinched a playoff spot, and though their current position as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference isn't solidified yet, there is no home-court advantage with all games taking place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Adebayo and Nunn have a week to practice with their teammates before Miami's season resumes on August 1 against the Denver Nuggets.

On July 10, shortly after the club arrived in Orlando, guard Goran Dragic told Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel he hoped the Heat could "make some damage" once Adebayo and Nunn returned.

The guard and Miami fans got their wish. Now it's on the two to quickly make up for lost time and prepare for a postseason like no other.