Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn Not Currently with Heat in Orlando for NBA Restart

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 10, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 6: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat passes the ball to Kendrick Nunn #25 of the Miami Heat on March 6, 2020 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

The Miami Heat arrived Wednesday in Orlando to begin prepping for the NBA's restart without Bam Adebayo and guard Kendrick Nunn.

Guard Goran Dragic said he hopes the two will rejoin the club, telling Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel "we can be a whole team and make some damage" when the season resumes. 

Friday marked the first team workout for the Heat since mid-March. 

