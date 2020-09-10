Broncos' Courtland Sutton Reportedly Day-to-Day After Suffering Shoulder Injury

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is day-to-day and questionable for Monday night's season opener after suffering a sprained AC joint in his shoulder during Thursday's practice, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

Klis reported Sutton came down awkwardly on his right side while making a one-handed catch:

Sutton underwent an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This news comes just two days after linebacker Von Miller suffered a potentially season-ending injury, as he has been diagnosed with a dislocated peroneal tendon in his ankle. And of course, Sutton's injury also comes just four days before the Broncos open the season against the Tennessee Titans.

The 24-year-old had a fantastic season for the Broncos last year, catching 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. That was a big step forward after a promising rookie campaign in which he registered 42 receptions for 704 yards and four scores.

In May, Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus listed Sutton as the 23rd-best player in the NFL under the age of 25, writing:

"Sutton wasn't sniffing this list after a rookie season where he earned just a 63.8 overall grade and dropped nine passes (second most in the NFL). Credit where credit is due, though. Sutton stepped into the No. 1 void left after the Broncos parted ways with Emmanuel Sanders, and he developed into a legitimate top option in their passing game. Sutton's 83.1 PFF grade was a top-10 mark at the wide receiver position in 2019. The drop issue that plagued him as a rookie was eradicated, as well. Sutton dropped just three of his 115 targets last season."

Sutton has emerged as Denver's top receiver, and the combination with rookie wideouts Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler has given quarterback Drew Lock an exciting collection of young talent.

Add in running backs Melvin Gordon III and Phillip Lindsay and tight end Noah Fant, and the Broncos come into the 2020 season as one of the truly intriguing young offenses in the NFL.

Any setback to Sutton will slow down that unit, though. His potential absence will open the door for Jeudy and Hamler to earn more targets and gain more experience sooner.

Additionally, look for DaeSean Hamilton and Tyrie Cleveland to see more snaps should Sutton miss time.