Bulls' Daniel Gafford Rips Jim Boylen on Twitch Video: 'I Don't Like Him a Lot'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Jim Boylen is almost certainly not coming back as the Chicago Bulls' head coach next season.

Don't expect Daniel Gafford to shed any tears.

The Bulls rookie made it clear he's not Boylen's biggest fan while streaming on NBA 2K this week.

"He aight," Gafford said. "I don't like him a lot, but he OK. Got some things he can work on, got some things he can get better at as a person and as a coach."

As far as votes of confidence go, it appears Gafford is skipping this election.

It's no secret Boylen's strict nature has been an oil-water mix with the young Bulls locker room. It's also no secret that the Bulls have revamped their front office, making Boylen's already shaky job status a fait accompli.

Regardless, it's eye-opening to hear a player speak so openly about a guy who is still technically his head coach.