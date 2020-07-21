Bulls' Daniel Gafford Rips Jim Boylen on Twitch Video: 'I Don't Like Him a Lot'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2020

Chicago Bulls forward Daniel Gafford (12) goes to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Jim Boylen is almost certainly not coming back as the Chicago Bulls' head coach next season.

Don't expect Daniel Gafford to shed any tears.

The Bulls rookie made it clear he's not Boylen's biggest fan while streaming on NBA 2K this week. 

"He aight," Gafford said. "I don't like him a lot, but he OK. Got some things he can work on, got some things he can get better at as a person and as a coach."

As far as votes of confidence go, it appears Gafford is skipping this election.

It's no secret Boylen's strict nature has been an oil-water mix with the young Bulls locker room. It's also no secret that the Bulls have revamped their front office, making Boylen's already shaky job status a fait accompli.

Regardless, it's eye-opening to hear a player speak so openly about a guy who is still technically his head coach. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Report: NBA Moves Up Draft Lottery

    Teams have been informed the lottery is moving to Aug. 20; was previously Aug. 25

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Moves Up Draft Lottery

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Awards Voting Dates 📆

    ◾️ Media voting will run July 21-28 ◾️ TNT will announce award winners during the playoffs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Awards Voting Dates 📆

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Asks Players, Coaches to Wear Masks During Zoom Interviews

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Asks Players, Coaches to Wear Masks During Zoom Interviews

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Jumpman Logo to Appear on Statement Uniforms for All 30 NBA Teams

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jumpman Logo to Appear on Statement Uniforms for All 30 NBA Teams

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report