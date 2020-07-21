Clippers' Doc Rivers Says NBA Should Send COVID-19 Testing Plan to White House

Los Angeles Clippers' Doc Rivers coaches during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers believes the NBA's plan to combat the coronavirus can be a model for the rest of the country.

The league announced Monday there were zero positive tests among the 346 players who were tested for COVID-19 on the NBA campus in Orlando, Florida.

"Maybe we should send our game plan to the White House," Rivers told reporters Tuesday.

The league has been consistently testing players and team personnel while quarantining everyone inside the bubble. Two players tested positive under the previous round of testing, but they remained in isolation to prevent the virus from spreading.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise nationwide. As many as 74,000 people tested positive for the disease during a single day last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Over 140,000 people have died in the United States from the coronavirus.

