Stephen Strasburg: Nationals' Baltimore Road Trip 'Pretty Intense' Amid COVID-19

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Washington Nationals star Stephen Strasburg provided some insight Monday into what players will go through before road games during the 2020 season.

Speaking to reporters after his exhibition start against the Baltimore Orioles, Strasburg called the process "pretty intense" for the entire team:

"You get on the bus, and you have to wear a face mask the whole time. Then you get in, and basically they temperature screen you. It's kind of tough to get a good temperature reading when it's 100 degrees outside.

"But if you pass that, then you come into the clubhouse, and everybody's kind of sectioned off. So it's just kind of an adjustment that we have to make. But unfortunately, it's kind of challenging to build team chemistry in an environment like this right now."

Under MLB's health and safety protocols, players receive a coronavirus test every other day and antibody testing once per month. They are also banned from spitting, chewing tobacco, high fives, fist bumps, and hugs.

Per ESPN.com, players receive two temperature checks and must complete a symptom questionnaire at a screening station before being allowed into the stadium:

"...in another area, some will be tested for COVID-19 (all Tier 1 individuals will be subject to testing every other day during the season). These screening stations must be a safe distance from entrances and allow for physical distancing between those waiting. Our player arrives at about the same time as five other players, and at least one person would conduct the screening."

Monday marked Strasburg's first experience of pitching away from Nationals Park leading up to the 2020 season.

If Strasburg was taken aback by the different circumstances that will come with pitching this year, he didn't show it once the game started. The three-time All-Star allowed one run on six hits with six strikeouts over five innings.

The Nationals will open the regular season on Thursday against the New York Yankees. Strasburg's is scheduled to start the second game of that series on Saturday.