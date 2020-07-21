Padres' Ron Fowler: 'Perception' Was MLB, MLBPA Were 'Urinating on One Another'July 21, 2020
Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press
San Diego Padres owner Ron Fowler opened up about the tense negotiations between the MLB owners and players association as they tried to reach an agreement on a plan for the 2020 season.
Appearing on 97.3 The Fan's Ben & Woods in San Diego, Fowler said the "perception" was that both sides were "urinating on one another."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
@BR_MLB's Top 100 Players 💯
@ZachRymer ranks MLB's best players at the start of the 2020 season