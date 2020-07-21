Padres' Ron Fowler: 'Perception' Was MLB, MLBPA Were 'Urinating on One Another'

Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press

San Diego Padres owner Ron Fowler opened up about the tense negotiations between the MLB owners and players association as they tried to reach an agreement on a plan for the 2020 season.

Appearing on 97.3 The Fan's Ben & Woods in San Diego, Fowler said the "perception" was that both sides were "urinating on one another."

