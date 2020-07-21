Padres' Ron Fowler: 'Perception' Was MLB, MLBPA Were 'Urinating on One Another'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 21, 2020

San Diego Padres executive chairman Ron Fowler looks on before the baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Friday, March 29, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)
Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press

San Diego Padres owner Ron Fowler opened up about the tense negotiations between the MLB owners and players association as they tried to reach an agreement on a plan for the 2020 season. 

Appearing on 97.3 The Fan's Ben & Woods in San Diego, Fowler said the "perception" was that both sides were "urinating on one another."

     

