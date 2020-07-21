SF Giants' Alyssa Nakken Becomes 1st Woman to Coach During an MLB Game

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 21, 2020

San Francisco Giants coach Alyssa Nakken speaks to reporters at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Nakken is the first female coach on a major league staff in baseball history. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Alyssa Nakken became the first female to be an on-field coach during a Major League Baseball game on Monday night.  

Per ESPN.comNakken served as the San Francisco Giants first base coach for the final three innings of their exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics

Nakken made history in February when manager Gabe Kapler hired her as the first female coach for the Giants and first full-time female coach in MLB history. 

"Never once did Gabe talk about being the first or even being female," Nakken told NBC Sports Bay Area's Amy Gutierrez when she was hired. "We needed an All-Star on this staff to just help kind of guide the ship because all of these coaches are new except for Ron Wotus and I've been in the organization for five years."

Nakken first joined the Giants in 2014 as a baseball operations intern. Prior to joining the organization, she played softball at Sacramento State and was named the Big Sky Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2012. 

