Reliving Raw 1000 and How Different WWE Has Become 8 Years Later

While WWE was a much different company in 2012, a lot of the presentation has stayed exactly the same. The camera angles haven't changed, the company still produces its shows with a glossy finish and there is just as much filler between matches as there was eight years ago.

One of the most noticeable differences when rewatching Raw 1000 is how much the women's division has advanced in that time. There wasn't a single women's match on the show unless you count Lita facing Heath Slater in a glorified squash.

AJ Lee was the most prominent figure from the division, and all she did was leave Daniel Bryan at the altar and accept a non-wrestling position. Nowadays, almost every WWE show will feature multiple matches and segments that are dedicated solely to women's wrestling.

The tag team division was also ignored on Raw 1000. WWE only had one set of tag titles in 2012, and most of the teams were made up of two wrestlers thrown together for one reason or another. WWE had almost no established duos at the time. We didn't even see the belts on the night.

This show also came during a period when WWE was much stricter with its PG guidelines. It has loosened its policy on swear words and blood in recent years, but it is still relatively tame compared to other promotions.

One of the few things that is exactly the same is Brock Lesnar's booking. He is still a special attraction who only shows up to promote big matches a handful of times per year. As far as John Cena goes, the WWE Universe no longer boos him out of the building, which has to be seen as progress.

This was the night WWE permanently switched Raw to a three-hour format, so a lot of fans may see Raw 1000 as the point when it became more of a chore to tune in every week to watch the whole show.

Revisiting this show was a fun exercise because CM Punk was such a prominent part of the company then. Other than that, it wasn't much different from any of the other anniversary shows WWE does for milestones. But it's an event worth revisiting if you want to feel nostalgic or were too young to remember it at the time.