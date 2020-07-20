Nets Rumors: Sean Marks Motivated to Keep Jacque Vaughn as Head Coach

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has plenty to prove over the next month despite not having Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant or DeAndre Jordan in Florida for the NBA restart.

Vaughn took over the roster following the dismissal of head coach Kenny Atkinson back in March and remains in play to keep the job full-time. He may now have an ally in that fight, with Marc Berman of the New York Post reporting general manager Sean Marks is interested in continuing their relationship.

Berman noted the two both worked for the San Antonio Spurs from 2010-12, and the familiarity would allow Marks to "have input" should Vaughn's role become permanent.

Vaughn, 45, has been with the Nets since 2016 following a three-year stint with the Orlando Magic. The Kansas alum went 58-158 with the Magic and was fired during Aaron Gordon's rookie season.

Coaching in the restart will be his first real chance to prove how he's grown, and it could give him a boost in the race to land the Nets job permanently.

Berman did mention a few notions working against Vaughn that are impossible to overlook.

For starters, the Nets have plenty of money to spend, and as a team in a top basketball market, they can attract the type of coaching candidates plenty of other franchises can't. That includes Tyronn Lue, Mark Jackson and Jason Kidd, though it's unclear how likely Brooklyn is to hire any of them.

The largest issue involves Durant and Irving. Winning in Florida without the duo is important from a coaching standpoint, but Atkinson was able to lead a Nets team to the playoffs last season without the two marquee free agents and ended up leaving this year.

Getting Durant and Irving to sign off on Vaughn is likely the biggest hurdle. If the duo still sees him as Atkinson's former top assistant, that becomes much more challenging.

There may at least be a chance for the current coach to clear it with Marks on his side.