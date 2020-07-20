Eagles News: WR Khalil Tate Waived Ahead of 2020 NFL Training Camp

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Former Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate will have to attempt an NFL career somewhere other than Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles announced Monday that they waived Tate just a week before training camp officially opens on July 28.

Tate signed with the Eagles as a free agent at wide receiver one day after going undrafted in April following a four-year stint in the Pac-12.

Eagles rookies are set to begin arriving at camp this week.

Between Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Marquise Goodwin, Greg Ward Jr., Jalen Reagor and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Philadelphia is already carrying notable depth at wide receiver. Even if the club wanted to try Tate out at quarterback, he would've faced an uphill battle with Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld and Jalen Hurts leading the position group.

The timing of Tate's release might prove advantageous for him. Opportunities could open up as training camps get underway and injuries inevitably start to pile up.

With an offseason's worth of time put in at wideout and four years of work as a college quarterback, Tate may find a way onto an NFL roster after all.

The All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention in 2017 combined for 6,318 passing yards, 57 touchdowns and 31 interceptions in college while rushing for another 2,285 yards and 18 scores.

Versatility is the best thing Tate has going for him right now. Ultimately, it may end up giving him a better shot at playing in the NFL.