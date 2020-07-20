Bucks' Pat Connaughton Says He Had COVID-19: 'I Am Healthy and I Feel Great'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is not with the team in Orlando and said Monday he tested positive for COVID-19, via Malika Andrews of ESPN:

The Bucks were forced to close their team facility earlier this month because of positive coronavirus tests and didn't reopen before the team traveled to the bubble for the NBA's restart.

The squad is scheduled to have its first exhibition game on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs before beginning seeding games on Friday, July 31.

In order to clear protocol after a positive test, a player must wait at least 14 days then have two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, a positive antibody test and a negative rapid coronavirus test, according to Andrews and Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Milwaukee guard Eric Bledsoe is also currently out after testing positive for COVID-19, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

In addition to concern for the players' well-being, the absences could create depth question marks for the Bucks.

Connaughton is in his second season with the team, averaging 5.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game so far this season. He has been a reliable part of the rotation with an average of 18.3 minutes in 61 appearances.

The 27-year-old appeared in all 15 games for the Bucks last postseason and was expected to get plenty of action once again this summer, but he must first clear protocols.