Tom Brady Wishes Gisele Bundchen Happy Birthday: You Are the Sunshine of My Life

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady wished his wife Gisele a happy birthday on Instagram Monday, dropping some Stevie Wonder lyrics in the post.

He wrote: "Happy 40th Birthday Gisele. 'You are the sunshine of my life / That's why I'll always be around / You are the apple of my eye / Forever you'll stay in my heart.'"

New England Patriots fans might have once thought those lyrics applied to them, too, at least until Brady left in free agency this offseason to sign with the Buccaneers.

So Pats fans have had a different part of Stevie Wonder's "You are the Sunshine of My Life" rolling around in their heads this year: "And if I thought our love was ending / I'd find myself drowning in my own tears."